A left-back from South America has been strongly linked with a move to Deepdale.

Preston North End are being linked with a move for Minnesota United defender Joseph Rosales.

Journalist Alan Nixon has reported on his Patreon that Rosales is closing in on a loan move to Deepdale until the end of the season, with an option to buy. It’s said that PNE hope the paperwork to conclude the transfer will be done next week.

Left-back is an area of the pitch which Preston manager Paul Heckingbottom wants to bolster this month. After the New Year’s Day defeat to West Brom he explained his desire to move Aston Villa loan man Kaine Kesler-Hayden over to the right more often in games.

The Lancashire Post is not aware of any interest in Rosales or imminent move for the 24-year-old, but amid strong transfer speculation here is the lowdown on the player...

Joseph Rosales (R) up against Fulham's Raul Jimenez (L) whilst playing for Honduras. | Getty Images

The lowdown on Joseph Rosales

Rosales is a 24-year-old who plays for MLS side Minnesota United. He mainly plays at left-back, but is capable of playing as a left-sided or centre midfielder. He's made 95 appearances for Minnesota's first team since making his debut for them in 2021.

He began his career with Independiente de La Chorrera, a club in Panama, and spent three seasons there before initially heading to Minnesota’s reserve team on loan. It was only in July that Rosales signed a three-year contract with Minnesota, with an option of a further year, which takes his current deal in the States to 2027.

There was an opportunity for him to depart the Allianz Field but he stayed put. The MLS season runs from October to December, so it's currently the off season. He made 33 appearances across the 2024/25 campaign, providing eight assists to his teammates. To date, Rosales has 21 caps for the Honduras national team and played the entirety of their CONCACAF Nations League campaign - where they lost to Mexico in the quarter-finals.

What’s been said about Joseph Rosales?

“Joseph has been an important part of our club for the past three seasons and has proven to his teammates, coaches and the fans that he belongs in Minnesota,” said chief sporting Director Khaled El-Ahmad in July.

Eric Ramsay, previously a first-team coach at Manchester United, is the manager of Minnesota. When Rosales penned his new contract, he said: “He’s someone that we love as a player, love as a character, and someone who I think has a really high ceiling in the game. He obviously started the season incredibly well; he represented a lot of what we did at our very best.”