Jordan Storey satisfied with Nottingham Forest point at the end of productive week for Preston North End

Jordan Storey looked at the bigger picture after Preston North End’s frustrating 0-0 stalemate with Nottingham Forest.

Alex Neil’s side didn’t hit the heights of their wins over Bolton Wanderers and Norwich City but a hard-fought draw did make it seven points from nine over the last week.

The game at Deepdale on Saturday isn’t one that will live long in the memory.

Chances were few and far between, PNE’s best spell coming in the early stages, with Forest boss Martin O’Neill feeling his side had a Joe Lolley goal wrongly chalked off late on.

“If we’d have scored a goal early on it changes the game completely,” said Storey.

“I think they would have come out and put pressure on us.

Preston defender Jordan Storey

“But they sat back and defended and in the end 0-0 was a fair reflection.

“We’ve had a tough week, especially a hard game in the week against Norwich so to come here and get a point, stay undefeated and get a clean sheet that’s a lot of boxes ticked.

“To not lose a game out of the three has been a great week for us. There’s a lot of positives to take.

“Norwich was such a high tempo game that I think some of us still felt a bit of it in our legs.

“We put it all on the line though and we’ve deservedly got a point.”

A seventh game unbeaten for the Lilywhites in what has been an excellent 2019 moved them into the top-half of the Championship table.

It is something that looked a long way off at the turn of the year but Storey insists the North End players were always confident things would turn in their favour.

“We always knew we were capable of winning games and going on a good run but it just wasn’t happening for us,” said the central defender, who partnered Ben Davies at the back once again.

“To go seven unbeaten is not something that we didn’t think we could achieve, we definitely thought we could hit these heights.

“The new signings have helped on the pitch and off it. People are fighting for places more now.

“There’s a real competitive nature in the squad and to have everyone back fit has been an added boost.”