Jordan Storey dicsusses his Preston North End aim, Queens Park Rangers and expectations

Speaking to the Lancashire Post, Storey, who doesn’t mince his words, wants to expect more from his side if they are to be a side pushing for the top six.

They travel to the capital this weekend to face a struggling QPR side who sit just three points off the drop.

Storey discusses his season so far, his aims coming into the season, his first PNE goal – which came against Rangers – and his expectations going into the match.

Preston North End's Jordan Storey

How do you feel the season has gone so far?

“It's been going alright. I think we've bounced back from a difficult period a couple of months ago. We've only lost one in nine or something stupid like that so to turn it around has been good. We're only a few points off the play-offs now which is what we want really.

Is this your best season at PNE so far?

“Yeah, I think so. My main aim was to play as many games as possible and I've done that really. I'm just looking for a strong end towards the end of the season. I feel like I've done what I wanted to do this season.

“I always believed in myself and my ability. I'm pleased to have done what I did last season to set me up for this season. I knew I was capable of doing it. If we can make the play-offs it would be brilliant.”

You always rank highly on the stats and average ratings, is that something you look at at all?

“My old man will send me stuff every now and then and show me so I've seen a few things that he's sent me. I don't really pay too much attention to it because you can't get complacent, you can't think you're doing really well because sometimes that can be your downfall. I'll only see it if my dad posts it every now and then.”

You head to QPR this weekend, that’s where you scored your first PNE goal, isn’t it?

“Yeah it is! It would be nice to replicate that again but I don't think it's going to happen. They've been on a bit of a downfall over the last few months, they're just above the relegation zone so it isn't going to be an easy task.

"We're really good away from home and we've been on a good run so we're fully expecting to take three points there. I don't think we can get complacent at all, teams like these that we should beat are the ones we end up struggling against.

"We'll all be expecting a tough afternoon but we're all confident we can go down there and get the three points.”

If North End want to be a top six sides, are these not the games you will need to win in order to set yourself apart from the rest?