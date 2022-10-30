Jordan Storey and Liam Lindsay deserve all the plaudits this season, says Preston fan  Tom Coulston

To go behind so early, it felt like it was going to be another of those long days where we struggled to get back into the game but to the players credit, I thought we rallied well and ultimately deserved all three points.

It was a brave move from boss Ryan Lowe to go for a 4-3-3 formation after for so long persisting with his trusted 3-5-2 but I thought it was much better on the eye.

It’s not easy swapping formations in the space of a week but something had to change after the disaster of last weekend.

My criticism is that we have built a squad which is not versatile and seems unable to play other formations to suit different opposition.

Robbie Brady and Ben Woodburn are not out-and-out wingers and it showed despite their best efforts.

I think the players played with more freedom though and hopefully we can keep this momentum going into the World Cup break.

To score a last minute goal was nice after so long and it was good to see the two centre halves linking up who have been superb all season and thoroughly deserve the plaudits they are getting.

I think everyone was worried about the defence at the start of the season, but they have more than stepped up to the plate.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Despite all the doom and gloom, we go into Tuesday night’s game three points off the play offs.

I think that’s what makes it all the more frustrating, if we had brought in those extra couple of players, you would back us to be right in that top six.