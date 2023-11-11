Jon Dahl Tomasson

Blackburn Rovers manager Jon Dahl Tomasson felt his side were hard done by in Friday's 1-2 defeat to Preston North End.

Liam Lindsay scored a 90th minute winner, in front of six thousand away fans at Ewood Park. The game was heading for a share of the spoils, but Ben Whiteman teased a cross into the box and Lindsay powered home from close range.

Alan Browne fired PNE ahead just after the half hour mark, but Rovers made it one apiece through Sam Szmodics on 49 minutes. Both sides had chances to win the match; North End's number six made himself a hero. Tomasson believed Rovers were well worthy of a point, at the very least.

"We are extremely disappointed to lose the game," Tomasson said. "I don't think we deserved to lose the game. If you look at our performance, I think we were the better team and created more chances than the opponent. I thought we lacked a few clear chances, we missed runs in-behind.

"When we did that, we created chances immediately. We know Preston are very good at passing long, winning second balls and set plays, transition moment. There were two moments where we didn't deal with those but this young group is giving everything. We are disappointed to concede that late in the game.