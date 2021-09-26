John Smith’s Preston North End Fans’ Panel verdict: Like watching Pavarotti sing with laryngitis

Indeed if we had played an extra 90 minutes the outcome would probably have been the same.

If you were at the opera it would have been like watching Pavarotti sing with laryngitis, such was the excitement level of this very dour encounter.

On a positive note it was a point gained on the road and stretched our unbeaten run. But unless we can start to break down average sides and do something different to try and unlock their defences,

Preston North End’s Andrew Hughes jumps with Birmingham City’s Troy Deeney

I’m afraid to say our destiny this season will be towards the bottom end of the table as in all honesty I cannot see the current side challenging for a play-off spot.

Apart from Ali McCann, who looks a real find, our recruitment this term has been abysmal.

If I was Joe Rafferty or Paul Huntington I would feel let down by their employers at not getting a place in the 25-man squad with the powers that be preferring to take a punt on an injury-prone player discarded by his former Premier League club.

As I have said before we need investment of some quality to make an impact in what has become an increasingly challenging division.

With a more than fully loaded squad there will be no further incomings so the numbers we have at the moment will have to do.

While not trying to be over-critical and leave myself open to be pilloried by other fans,

I find it hard to understand that even though we have a billionaire owner we are still in the same position as when he took over all those years ago and, in my opinion, we now have a weaker squad.