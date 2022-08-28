John Smith's PNE Fans' Panel verdict: We're crying out for that one player who can make the difference

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Indeed, it was definitely in need of some ‘Lipstick, Powder and Paint’ to freshen up what I thought was in the main a rather drab goalless draw.

In many of our recent games against Cardiff the two teams have beenequally matched, whichwas also true on this occasion, as despite both managers making numerous substitutions they once again cancelled each other out.

At half-time one North Ender jokingly passed a comment to me saying that both teams should be on minus one point each for the lack of entertainment provided in the very dull first period.

Preston North End's Emil Riis Jakobsen heads towards goal

With there beingmore carrots in BugsBunny’s hideaway thanshots from our attack,for me it was a case of "What's Up Doc?" as I could see no signs of an immediate cure for our goalscoringsickness.

In fact, unlike in our recent matches, we did not manage to have a single shot on target throughout the whole of the 90 minutes in this one.

The teams ran out for the second half to the upbeat tune of AC/DC's "Thunderstruck".

But once the music stopped the game soon settled back to being mainly sedate for the remainder of it.

Ten minutes after the restart the home sidelooked like they had managed to break the deadlock and goalkeeper Freddie Woodman was grateful to his post for preserving his amazing record of six consecutive league cleansheets.

Late on in the game we put the home side under a small period of pressure to finally give the travelling support something to cheer when at last we managed to get the ball into our opponents’ penalty area.

We could have snatched all the three points when during it, a Cardiff defender turned the ball against his own post which was the closest we came to scoring.

However had this gone in the saying that "At least Dick Turpin wore a mask" would certainly have come into play!

On the positive side, it was a decent point on the road and another solid defensive performance with the much improved Liam Lindsay getting my vote for man of the match.

It seems strange to have negativity around when we have yet to lose or even concede a goal this season.

But if we could have scored in two of our goalless draws we would now be sitting at the top of thedivision.

And that is something which I think powers thatbe at the club shouldconsider when they are setting a very limited playing budget.