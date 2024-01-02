John Smith's PNE Fans' Panel verdict: We were beaten quite easily by a mediocre Sunderland side

It was no "Sunderland Wonderland " for the bleary-eyed faithful who journeyed up to the North East just before the sun rose on the first day of the New Year.

In the end, we were beaten quite easily 2-0 by a mediocre Sunderland side.

We began quite well and on the front foot.

But once the home side had scored their second goal a minute before half-time we never really looked like making any inroads into a Sunderland defence which at times had looked vulnerable.

Preston North End’s Mads Frokjaer-Jensen slides in on Sunderland’s Luke O’Nien (photo: Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

From that point on, for me, the eventual outcome of this game was never in doubt.

Had we taken any of our chances during our bright start in the opening few minutes it may have been different.

But in the way that a boxing contest last for 15 rounds, football is a 90-minute game unless you can deliver a knockout blow in the opening stages of the bout.

It was the first day of dry January on the alcohol front for some, and unfortunately it looks like we have embarked on a dry January on the goal front, a task which we may find easier to achieve than some of the monthly teetotallers if we cannot find the net more regularly.

We have now won only four and drawn three of our last 18 games in this appalling run which began with a 4-0 reverse in our first league defeat of the season at home to West Bromwich Albion.

Had it not been for an amazing points haul of 20 in our opening eight games we would have been well and truly facing the real prospect of another relegation to League One under the current regime.

During these last 18 games we have scored just 18 goals and conceded a whopping 38 with our not-so-strong and resolute defence now appearing to have more holes in it than a Rab C Nesbitt string vest .

This was illustrated by the home side’s killer second goal when, for the second game running, a ball played from deep inside our opponents’ half caused problems and eventually resulted in a goal at the other end.

Although this was not our worst display of the season it followed a similar format to some of our many losses this season, whereby after numerous second-half substitutions we gradually faded out of the game.

As I have stated previously in this column, I do not have any coaching badges.

But after watching football at various levels over the last 50-plus years, I know poor football when I see it.