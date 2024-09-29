John Smith's PNE Fans' Panel verdict: These are worrying times for the North End supporters

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

“If Carlsberg did Saturdays” it is safe to say that watching this disappointing defeat in South Bermondsey was “probably not” one of the best days out in the world for me.

We had not won any of our previous 10 games against Millwall. Also we had not won on our travels in the league since a 1-0 win at Plymouth in March but the optimistic side of me travelled to the game with the view that these runs do not go on forever.

However this 3-1 reverse continued our severe bout of travel sickness. It also meant that in our last nine away league games we have picked up just two points and only scored three goals. In order for Doctors "Hecky and McCall " to cure this worrying statistic, plenty of work on the training ground will need to be done especially with our next trip being one to high-flying neighbours Burnley.

Before the game began the two teams were level on five points towards the foot of the table with both having just one win each from their opening seven matches. You would not have thought this, though, as the home side went into the interval with a two-goal lead .

Preston substitute Milutin Osmajic heads towards goal (photo: Andrew Kearns/CameraSport)

In a poor first-half performance littered with stray passes, the way we allowed The Lions to easily hunt down their prey with two relatively simple goals is something I personally am beginning to become concerned about.

Both goals came about initially as a result of balls over the top which our beleaguered defence failed to deal with.

Following a double substitution we began the second half on the front foot with a bit more purpose and should have pulled a goal back when Josh Bowler fired a perfect chipped cross from Duane Holmes wide of the post.

Any faint hopes I had of a comeback were then dashed two minutes later when Millwal went upfield and increased their lead to three.

Although I was enjoying a bit of the late summer sunshine on the ‘Costa Del New Den’, I felt a bit demoralised realising that the game was virtually over with almost a full half left to play.

When I saw a plane fly over the ground around the hour mark I found myself wishing that I could be whisked away to an exotic place on a long beach holiday.

The second half was much better in terms of our overall performance and was one in which we more than matched the home side.

Some further substitutions were made, including record signing Milutin Osmajic. But although the Montenegrin was unlucky with not being able to properly direct a downward header, he failed to add any real bite to our impotent attack.

We did pull a goal back late on but this was a rare one from centre-back Jordan Storey. With none of our strikers firing at the moment and with our defence leaking in goals like a sieve these are worrying times.

As I have said before the management duo will have their work cut out to turn all this around and this game did nothing to sway me from this opinion.