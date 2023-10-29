John Smith's PNE Fans' Panel verdict: The goose has stopped laying golden eggs

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

At half-time even after a fairly tepid first half I was reasonably confident that we could have got at least a point.

In the opening 45 minutes, our opponents had looked nothing special and it was easy to see why they had not won any of their last five home games.

On the eve of Halloween it felt like I had fallen foul of "trick or treaters " when shortly after the interval we had strong appeals for what I thought was a stonewall penalty, for a challenge on the skipper Alan Browne, turned down.

Preston North End's Duane Holmes gets past Hull City's Jean Michael Seri (Photographer Alex Dodd / CameraSport)

Had it been awarded I believe that it would have definitely changed the result of this game in favour of the Lilywhites.

We faced an uphill battle once the Tigers took the lead midway through the second half.

As the match entered its closing stages we continued to press for an equaliser, forcing a succession of late corners.

But we were unable to claw our way back into the game.

After picking up 19 points from our first seven fixtures, for me it now feels like the "goose has stopped laying the golden eggs".