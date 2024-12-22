Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

​During my Saturday evening journey home following defeat at QPR I can honestly say that as I headed back north from what was our last road trip before the festive period, I did not feel as jolly as singer Chris Rea did when he was “Driving Home For Christmas”.

Although like the loyal fans who parted with their hard-earned cash to cheer their team on in Sheperds Bush, I was disappointed when Rangers scored their late winner more worrying for me was some of the lacklustre manners we showed during defeat which I felt could easy of been a much heavier one.

The fans’ views on North End's great number of out-of-contract players was also a topic of conversation amongst them before kick off. After our poor display in this game which I thought exposed the limitations of the current squad it will be interesting to see whether or not any of the talked-about churning of players will take place during the January transfer window.

In the first half Rangers had the bulk of the early pressure and I thought we looked particularly vulnerable on the flanks but although we looked a little shaky we managed to soak it up.

Then shortly after the 20-minute mark we recieved an early Christmas present when, after a defender fell awkwardly, Milutin Osmajic was left with a clear run on goal and he stunned the home crowd by opening the scoring with a clinical finish.

For the remainder of the half we sat deep and managed to hold on to our slender lead going into the interval. However we had not shown much creativity or desire to go forward and I thought that the hosts had always looked the more likely team to score the next goal

It came as no surprise to me when they did exactly that and drew level five minutes into the second half. At this point I thought we were going to be lucky to hold on to the draw as our performance showed very similar traits to some of the poor ones I had seen under previous manager Ryan Lowe, with it being littered with numerous stray passes as we kept giving away possession of the ball very cheaply.

As has also been the case all season we conceded too many needless free-kicks with reckless fouls which also contributed to our eventual downfall. Despite the second-half substitutions we still created next to nothing going forwards and also failed to get hold of the ball in the middle of the park which the home side virtually controlled throughout the game.

Keeper Freddie Woodman who made a couple of good saves to keep the score down blotted his copybook in my opinion being embarrassing to watch wasting time by continually falling to the ground. Ironically by the end of the game we were in need of this time.

Watching the closing stages of this game the team played like they were in Benidorm riding the "Bucking Bronco " holding on grimly seemingly trying to avoid being thrown off it.

When Liam Lindsay was red-carded seven minutes from time it was like the switch on the mechanical bull had been flicked up a notch and it would now only be a matter of time before we hit the canvass with an almighty thud .

The inevitable happened when shortly after Woodman had made another fine save we were eventually ‘Dunne In’ when Rangers centre-half Jimmy Dunne – a player linked with a loan move to Deepdale three years ago – headed in their last-minute winner to end our six-match unbeaten run.