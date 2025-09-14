John Smith's PNE Fans' Panel verdict: It was hard to see Boro snatch a late draw and spoil our day

​​Before this game against the division’s early pace setters Middlesbrough, even though I would have loved a third successive home league win I would have taken the draw.

The reason for this view being that in my opinion Boro will definitely be in the mix for an end-of-season top-six finish and, in that case, it could be seen as a point gained.

Also I am not naive enough to expect my team to win all their 23 home league matches in a season, although I do realise that most teams do need an impressive home record and need to win games to achieve any form of success.

After watching such a spirited, gallant performance, in which we went toe to toe with our visitors, and having held the lead for a long period of time, it was hard to see them snatch a late, injury-time goal and spoil what would have been a great win for us.

Preston North End's Lewis Dobbin celebrates scoring the opening goal (photo: Alex Dodd/CameraSport)

As I left the stadium, though, it did not feel like a ‘throwing the teddy out of the cot’-type of moment for me but more of a time to reflect on a summer of change, which has left me feeling cautiously optimistic that we can continue to be entertained here at Deepdale for the remainder of the season.

Saturday's hard-earned draw meant that we had gained a haul of seven points from our opening three home Championship games of this season, two of which came from wins over newly relegated sides from the Premier League last season.

It is a far cry from our last three home games of last season which in contrast yielded just a solitary point and included a draw and a loss to two sides who were eventually relegated to League One

To use the words of the late commentator David Coleman the transformation of Deepdale from resembling a crumbling sandcastle to its return back into ‘Fortress Deepdale’ has really been “quite remarkable”.

The improved team performances have also made for a far more vibrant atmosphere inside the ground.

I thought on Saturday this was reflected when the faithful tried to cheer their team over the line after man of the match Jordan Storey had restored our lead four minutes from time.

Storey had also made some important blocks in a valiant defensive display by all our back four as Boro tried to put us to the sword, as they pushed forward more in the second half when pressing hard for an equaliser.

There were a few other candidates for the award as the game’s star man, however.

I personally thought Ali McCann worked tirelessly in midfield – particularly in the first half and, on another day, he might have been my nominee for the accolade.

Similarly, it could also have been given to Lewis Dobbin – scorer of our opening goal midway through the first half, with his superb strike being an early candidate for this year’s goal of the season award.