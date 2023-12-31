John Smith's PNE Fans' Panel verdict: It felt like I was watching a dreary film on television

​Prior to this game we had only lost once at Deepdale to our visitors in our previous 16 meetings since the millennium.

With Wednesday having been rooted in the bottom three all season I thought that at the very least we would have managed to get at least a point from this game.

After our fans had received some late festive "Ho,Ho,Ho" in the form of a Boxing Day win over high-flying Leeds, three days later it became a case of "Uh Oh " for them as we lost to struggling Wednesday in a performance to match the miserable rainy weather which will have sent most of our fans, including myself, home unhappy.

Whatever our game plan was if it involved testing their keeper with shots, it was definitely not executed in the first half as I cannot recall him being called upon to make a save.

Preston North End’s Milutin Osmajic battles for the ball (photo: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

Wednesday always seemed to have two men around our dangerman Liam Millar which contributed towards making our attacking threat virtually zero in what I considered to be a very drab half.

After Wednesday had scored a breakaway goal it felt like I was continuing to watch a dreary film on television hoping that something exciting was going to happen when in reality I should have been reaching for the remote and turning over to another channel.

One thing I did observe was that Milutin Osmajic was drifting out wide on the right wing searching for the ball on the crowded right hand side of the pitch which left no one in the penalty area and made it very easy for Wednesday to defend against.

Although I do not possess any coaching badges myself, it was obvious to me after watching 20 minutes of this game that the system we were playing was not working, and with most goals in football being scored from inside the box we were unlikely to score as we rarely had any players in it.

As Johan Cruyff once said "Soccer is simple but it is difficult to play simple"

In the second half the gameplan was altered as we went more direct and threw caution to the wind by going with two strikers.

I personally thought we should of been going with that formation from the start especially against one of the divisions weakest teams.

However all our huffing and puffing and crosses into the box were to no avail as although we were more on the front foot we could not find a way to break our opponents down.

So like many of the other 18 games we have lost since we "Rang In The New" 12 months ago our last game of the year ended in a disappointing defeat.