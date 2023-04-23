John Smith's PNE Fans' Panel verdict: ​‘Heartbreak Hotel’ beckons for both sides

They were still on a high following the deflection of a Liam Delap shot which provided us with an equaliser deep into injury time.

Before kick off the lyrics of another Elvis song "It’s Now Or Never, Tomorrow will be too late" sprang to my mind as I thought this really was a must-win game.

As it turned out after this draw, just like Presley's love, we are also waiting for an answer to decide our play-off fate. In my opinion though, the result did neither team any favours and I think that both of them are now looking likely to end up in "Heartbreak Hotel " in two weeks’ time rather than contesting the end-of-season knockout.

Patrick Bauer was John Smith’s man of the match for PNE

The first half in the latest edition of one of the world’s oldest derbies was a typically tight affair with very few clear-cut chances. Our defence was well marshalled by my man of the match Patrick Bauer, and it was great to see the BFG seemingly back to his best after being inexplicably left out of the team for the majority of the season.

In the second half, the game opened up a little more, probably due to what was at stake with both sides really needing to win. After two energy-sapping away days in the last week I thought that some of our players – particularly Johnson, Whiteman and Onomah in the middle of the park – seemed to tire and it seemed like our good friends from East Lancashire had more energy as the game moved into its final quarter.

We were almost undone by "The Hand Of Szmod" when their forward Sam Szmodic punched the ball Maradona-style into the net and followed this by celebrating like the Argentinian had done in that famous match in Mexico in 1986. Thankfully though this time the "goal" was ruled out but in a twist similar to the one in that World Cup game, the same player went on to score a perfectly good goal. With it coming just 10minutes from time, at that stage of the game I thought it looked like being the winner.

Had Danny Dyer been the presenter of this Sky-televised game he would have described the closing stages of it as a "right old tear up " when firstly Rovers missed a great one-on-one chance then, seconds later, we immediately went upfield to score our equaliser right at the death