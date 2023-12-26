John Smith's PNE Fans' Panel verdict: Handout will be accepted with thanks after keeper’s red card

PNE FANS’ PANEL: JOHN SMITHThe term Boxing Day had nothing to do with boxing when it was coined in Victorian times. It referred to the handouts gifted from employers to their poorer workers which were put in boxes to make them easier to carry.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Shortly after the interva,l though, the penalty area did resemble a boxing ring where our team recieved a handout of sorts when the keeper of Leeds was sent off for his part in the melee when he appeared to push Milutin Osmajic to the floor.

The incident was the major turning point of the game and a crucial factor in kickstarting what turned out to be a memorable win as just four minutes later just like the Montenegrin our visitors from over the Pennines also recieved a "slap in the face " when the impressive Liam Millar crossed for skipper Alan Browne to head in our opening goal .

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before the game the main talking point was based around team selection and in particular who would be our goalkeeper for this game with manager Ryan Lowe having replaced regular goalkeeper Freddie Woodman with Dai Cornell in our last outing at Swansea.

Preston North End's Milutin Osmajic clashes with Leeds United's Illan Meslier which resulted in the keeper being red carded

Having conceded 34 goals in our last 15 games and with Leeds having thrashed second placed Ipswich 4-0 in their last game I feared we would not be able to avoid a similar outcome even if we were able to field both of our keepers between the sticks.

In the first half our visitors had most of the possession but we played quite well and deserved to go into the interval level on level terms.

I thought this was quite surprising given that the game was played against the backdrop of increased and unwanted supporter negativity following an astounding media conference given by our manager before the Swansea game and then followed by which in my opinion was an even more unnecessary statement in the form of a Christmas message from "The Board" the next day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

As demonstrated in the second half against Leeds the fans will get behind the team if they are lifted by a spirited performance on the pitch irrespective of any statement from the management team or owners.

Despite Leeds drawing level with a soft penalty in the closing stages urged on by a passionate crowd we managed to regain the lead when my man of the match Liam Millar curled in another wonder strike which sent Deepdale into raptures.

Liam Millar’s impressive performances over the festive period have been like a shining gold star and shows what a benefit to the team he can be when played in his best position further up the pitch. I have not seen a player turn defenders with such a set of twinkly toes cutting in on the wing as effective as that since Tony Morley did in the 70s.

Although we had the help of a sending off you make your own luck in football and this really was a win to lift the spirits after some recent tough watches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad