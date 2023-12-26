John Smith's PNE Fans' Panel verdict: Handout will be accepted with thanks after keeper’s red card
Shortly after the interva,l though, the penalty area did resemble a boxing ring where our team recieved a handout of sorts when the keeper of Leeds was sent off for his part in the melee when he appeared to push Milutin Osmajic to the floor.
The incident was the major turning point of the game and a crucial factor in kickstarting what turned out to be a memorable win as just four minutes later just like the Montenegrin our visitors from over the Pennines also recieved a "slap in the face " when the impressive Liam Millar crossed for skipper Alan Browne to head in our opening goal .
Before the game the main talking point was based around team selection and in particular who would be our goalkeeper for this game with manager Ryan Lowe having replaced regular goalkeeper Freddie Woodman with Dai Cornell in our last outing at Swansea.
Having conceded 34 goals in our last 15 games and with Leeds having thrashed second placed Ipswich 4-0 in their last game I feared we would not be able to avoid a similar outcome even if we were able to field both of our keepers between the sticks.
In the first half our visitors had most of the possession but we played quite well and deserved to go into the interval level on level terms.
I thought this was quite surprising given that the game was played against the backdrop of increased and unwanted supporter negativity following an astounding media conference given by our manager before the Swansea game and then followed by which in my opinion was an even more unnecessary statement in the form of a Christmas message from "The Board" the next day.
As demonstrated in the second half against Leeds the fans will get behind the team if they are lifted by a spirited performance on the pitch irrespective of any statement from the management team or owners.
Despite Leeds drawing level with a soft penalty in the closing stages urged on by a passionate crowd we managed to regain the lead when my man of the match Liam Millar curled in another wonder strike which sent Deepdale into raptures.
Liam Millar’s impressive performances over the festive period have been like a shining gold star and shows what a benefit to the team he can be when played in his best position further up the pitch. I have not seen a player turn defenders with such a set of twinkly toes cutting in on the wing as effective as that since Tony Morley did in the 70s.
Although we had the help of a sending off you make your own luck in football and this really was a win to lift the spirits after some recent tough watches.
For me it was great to see happy scenes in full stands at the end of a game at Deepdale with the players, manager and fans all celebrating together and hopefully this along with an end to all our in house squabbling is something I will continue to see regularly in future.