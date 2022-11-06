John Smith's PNE Fans' Panel verdict: Credit must go to Lowe for changing the system

Before the game Reading manager Paul Ince was once again a reoccurring pantomime villain in the eyes of our fans after blubbering that he was bewildered by Sky television's decision to broadcast this Friday night game.

He insisted that there were far better games being played the following day at the traditional Saturday afternoon kick off time which could have been selected.

After watching the first half in which the only shot on target from either side came from Robbie Brady with virtually the last kick of it, I was inclined to agree with him as this game billed as a Sky Sports main event had so far been very much a non-event.

Preston North End's Emil Riis (right) battles with Reading's Tom McIntyre

It had been similar to some of our away performances this season where we had looked comfortable on the ball without really creating too many clear-cut chances.

Despite the absence of "Big Ben" Whiteman our midfield was still ticking like clockwork as we controlled the possession in the middle of the park.

This continued into the second half and it was a case of "Good Evans" when the Welshman – who had not scored in 34 appearances – opened the scoring with a glancing header from Robby Brady's whipped in cross six minutes into it.

Brady was on course to be my man of the match until he gave away a soft penalty which allowed the home side a route back into the game with just under 20 minutes left.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There could be no doubt in my mind about the eventual man of the match award when Ched Evans, who was playing like a man possessed, fired in our winning goal with an angled piledriver from the edge of the area which rocketed into the bottom corner of the net.

This was our last away game before the World Cup break.

And while Evans is highly unlikely to be on his country’s plane to Quatar, he celebrated with the travelling fans like he had scored the winning goal in the World Cup final, rolling back the years in what I thought was undoubtedly his best game for the club.

A great deal of credit for this win, and the midweek one against Swansea, should be given to Ryan Lowe, who unlike some of our previous managers has had the guts to change his predictable system and go more adventurous by playing two strikers in his starting line-up.

Advertisement Hide Ad