John Smith's PNE Fans' Panel verdict: Bucks Fizz fell flat but no shame in losing to the better side

Despite the result, Sunday afternoon was a terrific occasion for everybody connected with Preston North End.

Although we lost the game to a far better side who are currently one of the best teams in Europe I think that both our fans and the team can take some credit from this game.

The result was one which in all honesty I would of expected before the kick off.

From a young age I was introduced to the FA Cup in the old days of the gold coloured programme in the late sixties when I saw a magical win over top-flight side Nottingham Forest.

Youngster Theo Carroll shoots for goal on his debut (photo: Lee Parker/CameraSport)

In all my time of supporting North End since that day I had not witnessed my team record an FA Cup giantkilling act – apart from two wins against Derby County in 1979 and 2008.

Although my head told me otherwise, I could not help wondering if the law of averages could finally see our team write their name in modern FA Cup folklore.

For me prior to kick off I was definitely in the ‘Land of Make Believe’ as this was the first time in my lifetime that we had reached the quarter-finals of the world’s most famous knockout competition.

The Preston public had agreed that this was a time for ‘Making Your Mind Up’ on the FA Cup with this sell-out crowd being a far cry from the low attendances in earlier round games against Charlton Athletic and Wycombe Wanderers.

However, unlike the famous Eurovision pop group, unfortunately there were to be no Bucks Fizz-like celebrations for the Deepdale faithful as, eventually, this cup tie went same way as our valiant efforts against the likes of top-flight outfits Manchester United, Arsenal, Liverpool and Chelsea had in past FA Cup encounters in years gone by.

Despite having a lot of players out through being cup tied, injured or suspended we played remarkably well in the first half.

We had at times defended like Trojans to deservedly go into the interval goalless. in front of the watching TV audience

In the second half, Villa's pedigree showed and once they had broken the deadlock through Marcus Rashford’s first goal in the claret and blue colours, I personally felt that there would be no way back for us and the Wembley dream was slowly fading away.

A second goal from Rashford from the penalty spot shortly after virtually sealed the win for our opponents.

Although we defended well and showed plenty of endeavour, Villa's Argentinian World Cup-winning goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez could have put up a hammock between the posts and had a little snooze in the second half, as apart from a half hearted attempt by young substitute Theo Carroll late on, we did not muster a shot on goal.