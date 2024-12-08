John Smith's PNE Fans' Panel verdict: Another missed opportunity for us

The long wait for the travelling faithful to see an away win continued following this one-all draw with Sheffield Wednesday.

In all honesty though, I personally believe our overall performance deserved a win but also felt that this game was another missed opportunity for us, as we unfortunately had to settle for a point in a game in which I thought we were the far better of the two sides.

With the grey skies of Storm Darragh starting to gather pace around the Hillsborough stadium the strong winds and driving rain made conditions difficult for both sides.

However, we managed to make an electrifying start with it being a case of "Go Riis Lightning" when the Danish striker tapped in a pin-point low cross from his compatriot Mads Frojkaer at point-blank range to give us an early lead.

North End's Ali McCann holds off the challenge from Sheffield Wednesday's Nathaniel Chalobah

With Frojkaer seemingly back to his playmaking best following his return from injury it was not long before he created another chance, playing the ball for Sam Greenwood to cross in for Riis, who was denied a second goal when the Wednesday keeper saved with his legs.

In the first half we mastered the tricky playing surface much better than our opponents, with our crisp passing football being very pleasing on the eye. The Owls fans were certainly getting restless judging by their hoots of derision as we dominated proceedings, with Frojkaer being well supported going forwards by Stefan Thordarson, Greenwood and the overlapping Kaine Kesler-Hayden.

Five minutes into the second half I had my head held in my hands in a similar fashion to Brad Potts following his astonishing miss which could have put the game to bed.

If the late legendary David Coleman had been commentating on this game he would have been able to use his famous: “If that had gone in it would have been a goal” in describing Potts’ sitter.

The miss seem to lift the home crowd who were soon cheering loudly when they were awarded a penalty in bizarre circumstances. After Freddie Woodman had caught a cross the referee blew up and awarded a drop ball from where a paper cup had to be removed from the pitch.

The ball was won by the home side who eventually got it back into the area where the infringement then took place. It was the most decisive part I’d ever seen a piece of rubbish on the pitch play, since I once saw Chris Sedgwick tackled at Deepdale many moons ago by a crisp bag in the blowing wind.

When keeper Woodman saved the resulting spot-kick it he was in the frame for my man of the match award. However he blotted his copy book by letting in what I’d consider to be a fairly tame shot trickle into the net with just short of quarter of an hour left on the clock.

If the man of the match would have been given out at the end of the first half it would have undoubtedly gone to Frojkaer but over the 90 minutes I could not ignore the credentials of the inspirational Ali McCann, who again showed such tenacity in what was another outstanding game for him as our captain.