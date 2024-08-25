Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

To sum up Saturday’s matchday experience, I would have to tweak the lyrics of the Status Quo song blasted out from the tannoy five minutes before the pitchside entrance of our new management team.

For me it was definitely a case of: ‘Oh here we are and here we are and here we go, all aboard and we’re hitting the road, here we go oh Hecky and Stuart McCall.’

The single-goal victory over a Luton side who, last season, plied their trade in the Premier League had Deepdale rocking more than the denim-clad rockers who – in time to the music during my youth club days – used to line up opposite each other in a line with their thumbs in their belt loops rocking their upper bodies back and forth from the waist on alternate sides.

Jordan Storey was one of PNE's top performers in the view of John Smith (photo: Rich Linley/CameraSport)

When the iconic Quo song played again after the full-time whistle, the jubilant home faithful celebrated with the newly-appointed management staff and delighted players.

Indeed, it most certainly was a case of ‘We’re going crazy and we’re going today’ and I myself also li-li-li liked our performance so much, I even felt like standing on my seat and doing a belt dance myself.

The atmosphere inside the stadium, particularly in the last 10 minutes of the game, was the best I’ve seen for some time.

They must have inspired some of our tiring players as they tried to protect our slender lead and see out the game.

It was a good all-round team display but I thought our best performances came from central defenders Liam Lindsay, Jordan Storey and Andrew Hughes.

They showed tremendous grit and determination, having to make several blocks and deal with the numerous high balls the away side pumped into our area.

We were also indebted to goalkeeper Freddie Woodman, who made several decent saves in keeping our first league clean sheet since last season’s game at Watford on April 6.

The only goal of the game, which came seven minutes from the interval, was the first of the campaign for last season’s top scorer, Will Keane.

It was our first league goal at Deepdale since April 9 and, when the net bulged at the Kop End, it was greeted with euphoric scenes of celebrations from all three sides of the home support.

The sublime flick from Kaine Kesler-Hayden in the build-up play was of Premier League quality and the Aston Villa loanee added some much needed width and pace on the left flank.

In many of our recent matches, we have looked lethargic: a bit like an unfit middle-aged man in need of a prod in his paunch and told to sort it out by a Mr Motivator-type of fitness guru.

On evidence of the energy and commitment shown by the team in this display, maybe Paul Heckingbottom could just be that man to do it for us.