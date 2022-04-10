John Roper's Fans' Panel verdict: Preston North End's low-key affair saw the right result

It has to be said that the atmosphere was a little more low-key than Tuesday evening but to be fair to Ryan Lowe`s boys I thought they made a decent fist of it and on the day I think we deserved the three points.

The game could have easily finished 5-3 with both keepers in good form, particularly Daniel Iversen for North End with the Dane producing yet another man of the match performance.

North End took the lead just before the interval. After the break North End got on top and when Archer made it two we looked comfortable enough, only for QPR to get a very late consolation through Andre Gray.

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe brings on Mikey O'Neill

North End made just one change from the team that beat Blackpool on Tuesday evening with Ali McCann filling in at right wing-back after Brad Potts withdrew due to illness.

It was the visitors who had the first couple of chances with Iversen making two very good saves to keep the scores level.

We finally got the breakthrough four minutes from the interval when some excellent work down the left-hand side saw Andrew Hughes cross the ball for Emil Riis to steer home.

Riis was replaced just before half-time by Maguire but there were no further changes as North End looked to build on their advantage.

The second half was only five minutes old when North End doubled their lead when Cameron Archer cut in from the right across two players and fired home his seventh goal of the season for PNE.

Maguire missed a golden opportunity to seal all three points, his shot being saved by Mahoney in the visitors goal.

QPR got a consolation in added time when Gray converted a penalty after a Johnson foul but North End were home and dry for the second home win in four days much to the delight of those inside Deepdale.

So a six-point week at Deepdale and that in itself is something that hasn`t happened very often in recent years.

The first goal changed the game a little but North End did look the more likely with QPR looking like a team low on confidence.

A nice touch by the manager near the end saw the debut of young Mikey O`Neill who is a second year scholar and the manager was true to his word when he said he might give one or two youngsters a taste of the first team towards the end of the season.