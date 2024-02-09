New Blackburn Rovers boss John Eustace

Preston North End rivals Blackburn have appointed John Eustace as their new head coach.

The Ewood Park side move swiftly to land the former Birmingham City boss after announcing the departure of Jon Dahl Tomasson this afternoon after 18 months in charge.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Eustace, 44, has signed a two-and-a-half-year deal with the Championship strugglers but won’t take charge of Saturday’s home game against Stoke. Instead, a visit to former club Birmingham at St Andrew’s on Tuesday night will be his first game at the Rovers helm, followed by a Lancashire derby against Preston at Deepdale on Saturday, February 17.

The Lilywhites secured a 2-1 victory against Rovers at Ewood Park back in November. If they beat Eustace & Co next week then it will be their first league double over the rivals since the 2018-19 season. Rovers are unbeaten at Deepdale, however, in their past three visits.

Following his arrival at Blackburn, Eustace said: “I am delighted to be the new head coach of such a fantastic football club as Blackburn Rovers, which has such a proud history and tradition within the game. I am excited for this new challenge in my career and can’t wait to get started.

“I am looking forward to being at Ewood Park tomorrow and meeting the supporters, who can play a big part for us between now and the end of the season. I will give my all to ensure the fans have a team they can be proud of and, together, I hope we can quickly start climbing the table.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad