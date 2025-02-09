Preston North End's Lancashire rivals could have a battle on their hands to keep hold of their manager.

John Eustace was in charge for Rovers' 2-1 win at Ewood Park at the end of January in what was North End’s last league match. He could find himself facing the Lilywhites End for a third time this season however as a Championship rival wants to appoint him.

Derby County are on the search for a new manager after parting company with Paul Warne on Friday. Warne was relieved of his duties on the eve of their match with Norwich City and their caretaker management team were able to get a point at Carrow Road on Saturday.

The Rams find themselves third from bottom and a swift appointment will have to be made with a midweek round of fixtures coming up. They have 15 points remaining and 45 points left on offer and have made an ambitious attempt to lure the 45-year-old away from Lancashire.

Derby County approach for John Eustace

Rob Dorsett, a senior correspondent for Sky Sports News has said in a post on X that a formal approach from the Rams has been made to Blackburn for the services of Eustace. They were mindful that Rovers had a game against Wolves in the FA Cup, but negotiations are expected to 'accelerate' once the tie is over.

In addition to Derby's move for Eustace, Dorsett added that two other candidates are under consideration for the post though their identities haven’t been revealed. Former England interim manager Lee Carsley was spoken about in the betting markets along with Liverpool legend Steven Gerrard who recently left Saudi Pro League side Al-Ettifaq.

Derby would need to make a good pitch to Eustace as currently his Blackburn side are sixth and occupy one of the four play-off spots. The former Watford midfielder would be swapping a team currently involved in a promotion race for a team right in the thick of a relegation battle.

With the market having only opened on Friday when Warne's departure was confirmed, several bookmakers have already stopped taking bets. DerbyshireLive is reporting that it could cost up to £750,000 in compensation to bring Eustace to Derby with 18-months left on his contract.

There is a confidence at Pride Park that a move could happen with his family being based in the Midlands. The Solihull-born midfielder had two spells as a player with them, finishing his career in the East Midlands.

Another game against Preston North End?

Along with Millwall, Swansea City, Bristol City and Chorley, North End are Eustace’s second most frequent opponent. He’s had a pretty decent record against them, losing twice and that came when he was manager of Birmingham City.

In his last three games against Preston, he won the most recent clash at the end of January, with a goalless draw earlier in the campaign. Eustace was also in charge of the 2-2 draw at Deepdale in February 2024.

The end of March is still a while off but if Eustace is appointed then Derby are scheduled to face North End on Saturday, March 29.

