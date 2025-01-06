Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

More Championship clubs are beginning to take an interest in a reported Preston North End target.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End face further competition to sign Joe Low after another Championship club reportedly showed an interest in signing the Wycombe Wanderers defender.

At the weekend, Sun journalist Alan Nixon credited the Lilywhites with interest in the two-time Wales international. That is despite signing Lewis Gibson from Plymouth Argyle. Low could reportedly be available for a fee of around £750,000.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

North End aren't the only admirers in Low though with Swansea City showing an interest, and a bid was reportedly rejected at the end of December. Luke Williams admitted that Low was ‘certainly’ a player that they liked. The list of suitors is growing in Low with several other clubs are now weighing up a move to sign the Chairboys defender.

Joe Low is a towering centre back that stands at six foot and four inches. He is wanted by at least three Championship clubs. | Getty Images

Plymouth Argyle interest in Low

It has now emerged that Plymouth are hoping to use some of the £1.5m received from selling Gibson to Preston, to sign Low as his replacement. Football Insider transfer specialist Pete O’Rourke is reporting on X that a bid has been made by the Devonshire outfit.

Plymouth are currently without a manager after they decided to go their separate ways with Wayne Rooney. Kevin Nancekivell has been placed in caretaker charge, but the Pilgrims hope to make a swift managerial appointment with Steven Schumacher one of the favourites for the job.

Despite being without a manager, Plymouth recently broke their transfer record to sign Ghanian midfielder Michael Baidoo from Elfsborg. He had been a target for them in the summer, but six months on they finally landed the 25-year-old, in a fee in the excess of £1m.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

If it were to be between Preston, Swansea, and Plymouth then the latter currently find themselves bottom of the division, and three points adrift of safety. There has been improvement down at South Park however with draws against Bristol City and Stoke City.

Joe Low’s career to date

Low is the son of midfielder Josh, who had a 19-year playing career, which was mainly spent at Cardiff City, Northampton Town, and Cheltenham Town.

Joe came through the academy system at Bristol City, and spent 14-years on their books, making two senior appearances for the Robins. He had loans at Dorchester Town, Frome Town, Yate Town, and Eastleigh before making his first-team debut under Nigel Pearson.

In 2023, Low was sold to Wycombe Wanderers, and he went on to make 41 appearances last season, scoring four goals. This term he's continued his goal scoring habbits, netting four times, where he has been ever present, playing in all 24 of Wycombe's league games.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At international level, he has two caps for Wales, both against Gibraltar in friendly matches. He's yet to feature in a squad since Craig Bellamy replaced Rob Page, and dropped down to the under-21s in September.