PNE were linked with the Liverpool man last week - along with league leaders Leicester City

Jarell Quansah

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe was surprised to see the Lilywhites linked with Liverpool defender Jarell Quansah last week.

Reports in the national media credited PNE with a loan interest in the 20-year-old, while league leaders Leicester City were also mentioned. Quansah debuted for Jurgen Klopp's men back in August and has since made nine appearances in all competitions for the Reds.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Having played 16 games on loan for Bristol Rovers, in League One, during the second half of last season, Quansah now finds himself in the first team picture at Anfield. But, there is speculation over Liverpool potentially loaning him out again in the upcoming transfer window. Preston boss Lowe is a big Liverpool supporter and has full back Calvin Ramsay on loan for the season.

It's believed that North End have expressed an interest in Quansah before, but Lowe has played down the possibility of a January move. PNE have suffered injuries in defence over the course of the current campaign, but they are not short on numbers back there when everyone is fit.