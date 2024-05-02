Former Preston North End, Bolton and Bradford City star to become free agent as release confirmed
Former Preston North End striker Jamie Proctor will enter the free agent market this summer after being released by his club.
The 32-year-old received the news from Barrow that they won't be extending his contract and that he is free to depart Holker Street. Proctor along with 10 players have been let go after the Bluebirds finished outside of the League Two play-offs by a point.
Preston-born Proctor among the nine others received a message from the club saying: “We’d like to thank the departing player for all their efforts at the club and wish them all the best for the future.”
He only joined the club in the summer, signing a one-year deal with the club holding an option of a further year but they chose not to take it up. He made 27 appearances in all competitions but was limited to just one goal this term and that came against Sutton United back in August.
Proctor missed chunks of the season, where he was absent for October and December, as well as February in to March. His final appearance for the club came on the final day as he made a two-minute cameo against Mansfield Town.
Barrow was the 16th club of his 14-year playing career which began at Deepdale. He came through the academy of his hometown club and was given his professional debut by Darren Ferguson. He had a loan at Stockport County but managed to get in to the first-team and got four goals in 40 appearances in total for the club with the most coming in 2011/12 when the Lilywhites were playing in League One.
Swansea City signed him for an undisclosed fee but he failed to make a single appearance for them and he was loaned to Shrewsbury Town. Proctor then went on to play for Crawley Town, Fleetwood Town, Bradford City and Bolton Wanderers in League One before a move to Rotherham United in 2017, where he got to play in the Championship. Since 2019, he's been floating around the third and fifth tiers, playing for Scunthorpe United, AFC Fylde, Newport County, Wigan Athletic, Port Vale and lastly Barrow.
