The PNE goalkeeper - who was let go by Charlton Athletic’s academy earlier in his career - has penned fresh terms

Preston North End are delighted to confirm James Pradic has signed a new deal which will see him stay at Deepdale until at least 2026.

Signed in 2021 after leaving Charlton Athletic, Pradic penned a two-year professional deal in July 2022 and therefore he was set to be out of contract this summer. But, North End have tied him down to fresh terms.

Pradic has been working with the first team for the past 18 months and was recently recalled from his loan spell at Bamber Bridge. The Wales youth international has worked closely with senior shot-stoppers Freddie Woodman, Dai Cornell and goalkeeper coach Mike Pollitt. He has enjoyed his North End journey to date and is focused on his long-term goal at Deepdale.

“I’m very happy,” he said. “I knew coming into the season I had one year left, so to have another two years, I’m very delighted. This is my second full season with the first team. Me, Dai, Freddie, Polly, we’ve all got a cracking relationship and we get on really well - and all my teammates really, so I’m really enjoying it. I’d love to play in the first team here, of course. I think my journey will be unique in itself; it won’t be the same as other players. I’ve just got to bide my time and hopefully my time will come and I’ll be starting in this team.”

On Pradic’s new contract, manager Ryan Lowe added: “I’m really pleased to see James stay on for another two years. His attitude around the place and in training is fantastic. We’ve seen him really progress since he joined us at Euxton and we hope to see that continue in the coming years.”

And Pollitt, who works with Pradic every day, said: “He’s progressed really well over the past few months and he really deserves this new contract. He’s learned off us all here by being with us daily. Being a professional goalkeeper, he’s coming in early every morning and working with us every day.