James Pradic during PNE's summer training camp in Campoamor

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe views James Pradic as an 'asset' for the football club - and was therefore happy to see him sign fresh terms last week.

The young goalie - who is third choice at Deepdale behind senior shot stoppers Freddie Woodman and Dai Cornell - penned a new contract until 2026. His previous deal was set to expire this summer, but Preston have tied him down to a longer deal.

Pradic, who was on the books of Charlton Athletic as a youngster, has been training with the PNE first team for a good year now - after progressing through the academy. He is determined to represent the senior side one day and North End coaching staff certainly have high hopes.

"He is yeah," said Lowe, when asked if Pradic is highly thought of. "He's been fantastic, big James and warranted the contract. What we want to do with our youngsters is make sure we tie them down on long-term deals, because they are assets for us. We are putting the work into them on a daily basis; Pollie more so with James and me and the coaching staff with Felipe and the rest. We reward them, but the football club gets rewarded for the future. Just in case, you know?

"Because these kids have got big futures, whether it is here at Preston North End for two or three years and then, maybe, somewhere else. Everyone's goal, especially the youngsters', is to try and play at the highest level they possibly can. So, we've just got to make sure we tie them down and if that does come for them, then fair play - everyone wins don't they? But, the fact of the matter is we've got to make sure we look after them, because they are ours."

Pradic was recalled from his loan at Bamber Bridge last week, before putting pen-to-paper on a new deal at Deepdale. However, that was simply as a precaution and Pradic's return to the Sir Tom Finney stadium was confirmed over the weekend. He featured in Brig's 5-2 win over Basford United and will remain there until early January, as planned.

