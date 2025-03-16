Norwich City beat Swansea City and Derby County to the signing of the Man City man

Preston North End have been linked with a potential swoop for Manchester City midfielder Jacob Wright in the summer transfer window.

The 19-year-old is on loan at Norwich City for the rest of the season and the Canaries have a buy-option, for £2.3million, inserted in the deal. Wright has made seven appearances for the Championship side with four of those starts - one of which came against PNE at Carrow Road, last month.

A report on Sunday, from journalist Alan Nixon, states that North End are preparing a rival offer for the midfielder given his performances for Norwich. The likely £2million fee, however, is said to be a potential stumbling block.

The Lancashire Post understands Wright is a player Preston have been monitoring and considered a move for during the January transfer window. Midfield was somewhere North End looked at bolstering, with a move for Lewis O’Brien of Nottingham Forest having been eyed.

Swansea City and Derby County are also said to have targeted in the mid-season window, with Norwich winning the race. Pink Un report that Norwich are set for talks with the player and his parent club, regarding long-term future, at the end of the season.

Canaries stance on Wright

“I think we definitely try to (sign him),” said Johannes Hoff Thorup last week. “But like everything else, when it goes down to contracts, it’s also the player who needs to be a part of this. He needs to probably reflect a little bit after the season and find out whether this is the best place for him to go on the next step in his career. You have to agree many parts to make sure that a deal can be done.

“But for us he will be a very good fit because he's the type of player that we are really looking for, and it is also his personality which is just a good fit for us because he is a guy who spends a lot of hours on the training pitch. He is a guy who's asking constantly for feedback and details for him to be aware of in the game. That's what we want to build in terms of the culture.”

