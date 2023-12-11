Jack Whatmough

Jack Whatmough's last start in East Anglia ended after 26 minutes, so the Preston North End defender was pleased with his shift in Saturday's 0-0 draw at Norwich City.

The summer signing was named in North End's XI for the first time since October 7th, having played a couple of minutes off the bench at Middlesbrough in late November. Snapped up in August, after leaving Wigan Athletic, it's been a slow start to life at Deepdale for the 27-year-old.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He was dealt a hamstring blow at Portman Road, which sidelined him for around two months. An injection and work off the pitch was required to rehabilitate the injury properly, before illness saw him miss the recent loss to Queens Park Rangers. Whatmough hopes the injury suffered at Ipswich is now behind him and he can show his best self in the second half of the campaign.

"Yeah and it was a recurring one," said Whatmough. "I had a couple last season, so I just had to get it right and fingers crossed we have done. It's just keeping on top of it and working in the gym now, so hopefully I can just build on today and keep putting performances in. It's a great group of down to earth lads, who just want to work hard, for the badge and for each other. That is exactly what you've got in that changing room.

"From the conversations I had with the gaffer, it's exactly what he sold to me and I sort of knew a group of the lads anyway. I obviously knew Keano, knew of Ryan Ledson as he's a similar age and Dai Cornell came on loan when I was at Portsmouth. But, it was an easy group to come into because they are all lovely lads and made me feel welcome.

"It was then down to me to show what I'm about - and footballing wise I probably didn't have the best start, if I am being critical of myself. It's then being good around the changing room, but hopefully that (at Norwich) was me showing what I can do. Whether you are on the bench or playing, it's a group game. It's obviously disappointing not to play, but that's when you become a good team player - helping the lads around you and the lads who are in your position."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

PNE's gritty point at Carrow Road was the first for Ryan Lowe's side in four matches. With recent form having been poor, the Preston boss stripped it right back and North End defended as a unit for 90 minutes. Frustration had started to build around the club and Whatmough admits that is always tough to ignore, but feels North End have set a small platform to build from.

"I think it was difficult to block it out, because we are critical of ourselves as well," said Whatmough. "We knew it wasn't good enough but hopefully a performance like that, where we've all dug in, shows that we do have fight in us and want to fight for this club. Obviously you want to win, but coming away to Norwich and getting a point is big in this league.

"Those last five or six minutes you just grit your teeth down and get done what needs to be done, to make sure you get the point in the end. We stuck to the game plan we were given. It was messages between ourselves in the week of how we can get back to (keeping clean sheets), so there were some in-house conversations and I think they showed."

It's Huddersfield Town up next, as Preston stay on the road and go in search of a first win in five on Tuesday night. For Whatmough, it is a case of using the short time as effectively as possible given the potential for consecutive starts. He would certainly love to get the nod again.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad