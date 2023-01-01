PNE have welcomed back Ali McCann, Emil Riis and Alan Browne over the past few games, the former on the bench against West Brom on Thursday with the latter pair both starting.

North End have still been without Andrew Hughes, Robbie Brady and Sean Maguire when it comes to short term absentees but that list might decrease for the trip to the Potteries.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Lowe said: “Andrew Hughes could be involved against Stoke, we left him behind on Thursday to do some work, there was a rest day on Friday and then he'll have two days building up to Stoke and hopefully we will have him available.

Preston North End's Andrew Hughes battles with Huddersfield Town's David Kasumu

"I took Browney off and Emil on Thursday because I can't risk losing them, I'm hoping they will recover.

"We're rushing them back, it's rubbish really from me, and us, but we have to rush the players back because ultimately we can't rely on the youngsters to come on and put a show on and get us out of the mire when we're not performing.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"They're good players and we need them fit and available.”

PNE were beaten the last time they played Stoke, a 2-0 defeat at Deepdale in October. It was the first time former North End boss Alex Neil had come up against his old side since his sacking and this will be the first time he has hosted them.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stoke are currently 17th in the Championship table and are four points behind North End. A win could see PNE jump into the play-off places, provided a host of other results go their way.

On Monday's game, North End boss Lowe said: "Alex has got them playing decent enough football, they're in a bit of a transition period with Alex coming in and the players coming in but he's doing a good job there and they're winning games.

Advertisement Hide Ad