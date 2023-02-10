It's crunch time for Preston North End as they play Burnley with play-off hopes in the balance

Ryan Lowe’s men are still very much in the chasing pack for a top-six places – they are just four points off sixth place, very much within striking distance of where they want to be.

But too many times this season, and since their promotion to the Championship eight years ago, the team has been so near, yet so far.

They were in the play-off places just prior to the World Cup break thanks to a spectacular run of three wins in just six days but since then inconsistency means they have failed to cement their place in the higher echelons of the division.

Ali McCann looks dejected as he applauds the fans at the final whistle after PNE's last home game

It is a common theme throughout North End’s recent history.

It is crunch time for Lowe and his players. There are some massive games this month. It is less down to the opposition they play and more down to where they find themselves at this point in the season.

Ignoring the top two Burnley and Sheffield United, who have automatic promotion seemingly in the palm of their hands, some of the division’s other big hitters – such as West Bromwich Albion, Middlesbrough and Watford – seem to be hitting their stride and worked their way into the play-offs.

PNE on the other hand appear to have been battling their way through the season.

They started off with a fantastic defensive record but a desperate offensive record. The goals came but then so too did losses, and their recent form at Deepdale is a big worry.

As things have gone on and consistency has been hard to come by, more and more supporters have lost patience with the side.

It is reaching a breaking point for many fans who have either now decided to stay away, are close to staying away or have already decided they will be doing next season.

Burnley away is about as tough as it gets and it would be harsh to judge North End should they be defeated on Saturday – depending on the manner – but Luton Town at home next week has huge importance.

PNE must find a way to add consistency to their game.

At the start of the season there was plenty of patience for a side that was defending remarkably well but wasting chances.

Now performance levels have dropped and there is an air of disappointment forming already. North End do have it in them to be better and have a more flowing forward pattern to their play, we’ve seen it.