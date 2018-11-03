"It was incredible": Goalscorer turned goalkeeper Paul Gallagher reacts to Preston's dramatic draw at Ipswich

Paul Gallagher revealed he insisted on being Preston North End's stand-in goalkeeper during their dramatic 1-1 draw with Ipswich.

The midfielder came off the bench with 20 minutes to play and scored PNE's equaliser with his first touch, drilling home a low free-kick to cancel out Freddie Sears' penalty just before half-time.

The game took a remarkable turn two minutes later though when the 34-year-old had to go in goal after Chris Maxwell was sent off for a second booking with Alex Neil having used all three substitutes.

The Lilywhites boss wanted Louis Moult to go in goal to maintain the balance of his side but Gallagher put his hand up.

He then made a sharp save from a Danny Rowe volley as the visitors defended well in the closing stages.

"It was incredible," said Gallagher.

"The manager told me to go on the pitch and try and make an impact.

"Luckily for me we got a free-kick and my first touch was a goal and then my second was a goal kick! I've never done that before.

"I was confident, I used to play in goal as a kid, and said to the manager 'I'll go in goal' but he wanted to speak to Louis.

"I was going to tell Louis 'say you don't want to go in, I'll go in'.

"I was already making his decision for him."

Despite going down to 10 men Gallagher felt that North End could have gone on to win the game late on, Lukas Nmecha seeing a good opening come and go.

"The most important thing was that we got something out of the game," said Gallagher.

"We knew Ipswich were going to come out of the blocks quick under a new manager.

"We were just disappointed to give a goal away when we did, a minute before half-time.

"We've played a slack ball back and gave a penalty away.

"It gets them moving and gives the crowd a lift and at the start of the second half the crowd were right behind them.

"We managed to get through that and come the end of the game I thought we were going to go on and win it."