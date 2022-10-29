'It was either going in the top corner or on the M6!' - Preston North End manager reacts to win over Middlesbrough

North End went behind in the opening 10 mintues as Chuba Akpom put the Teesside club ahead. Emil Riis blasted PNE level with a thunderous volley before Jordan Storey headed in a 91st minute winner.

Riis’ goal was in typical fashion for the Danish forward, hit with plenty of power.

Lowe joked that the strike was either going down the motorway or into the top corner – as it did.

Preston North End's manager Ryan Lowe.

He said: “It was a good volley, he smashed it right in. Emil can hit them either down the M6 or he can hit them in the top bin.

"When he hits them in the top bin it obviously feels nice. And as Jordan said his came of his quiff, since he's had that new haircut he's been winning loads of headers.

"It was finding that way and being resolute. We swapped the left footers and right footers to get more crosses in and it obviously paid off.”

The win over Boro was the second victory PNE have picked up on home soil this season.

The two goals they scored also doubled their tally in PR1 so far this campaign.

It meant defeat for new Boro boss Michael Carrick in his first game as a permanent boss and Lowe looked to exploit any teething problems as the former Manchester United man got settled in the role.

He said: “The home wins have not been for the lack of trying, I think we've done well. I said to the group before we went out that the performances have been good we just haven't been getting the results.

"Overall I'm pleaded with the group. When you lose derbies or any game of football it's hard.

"Having a week to go before the next one was probably better for us for the freshness but you're wanting it to come quick and it wasn't. I thought the lads brought everything on board that we asked them and that was required to beat a team that has got some good players.