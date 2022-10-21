Over the last seven days there has been a defeat, a win, a statement and plenty more going on.

North End fans hit the roof last week in the wake of their 2-0 defeat to Stoke City at Deepdale as an email about a leak in the Alan Kelly Town End was circulated. A reply from the stadium and facilities manager to a supporter stated that it was out of budget to repair the roof of the Town End. That was, it should be said, in regard to replacing the whole roof.

It prompted outrage amongst supporters that they felt the club was not investing properly in its own upkeep, this coming after back to back league defeats, one by their former boss.

Preston North End fans at Huddersfield Town in midweek.

As good as things were for North End after back to back league wins against West Bromwich Albion and Norwich City, two teams tipped to be up at the top end this season, they were quickly followed by two drab displays against Stoke and Bristol City, losing late on in the latter.

PNE don’t do things by half. Struggling for goals? Make it an astonishing five goals total in their opening 12 league games. Tight at the back? How about an equally astonishing 10 clean sheets in their first 16 games of the season.

Goal troubles behind them after scoring three at Carrow Road? They lose in the 90th minute at Ashton Gate followed by failing to register a shot on target at home to Stoke.

North End released a statement in response to the anger amongst the supporters in relation to the roof and unfortunately it only served to fan the flames. Whilst open dialogue is good, and PNE are better than most clubs at it, there can be a time where less is more.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Although, not when it comes to fans’ forum, I should admit. They picked their moments poorly. They could have let the roof debacle go, let supporters still reeling after a defeat calm down and address it later down the line. When it comes to fans’ forums, and their initial plans to not host one in November, it’s hard to see how it would be a good choice. They have consistent communication with the Preston Supporters Collective but that is just one group of fans.

They are now reconsidering their position and we should hear more in the coming weeks.

But when everything seems to be a bit crazy, PNE are good at coming together. The chaos over the past seven days has gone, now all focus must turn to the derby against Blackpool.

It is a huge game, one that is best understood through a feeling that only football supporters get when you know it is more than three points, or 90 minutes. It will be months of having to put up with the other lot getting the bragging rights.

Advertisement Hide Ad

There is a group of players that do know what this fixture means, a group that does want to put last season’s horror showing right.

The fans of course have sold out their end, they have played their part throughout the summer and well into this season.