It is clear what Preston North End must do in the January transfer window

It is a problem that has been prevalent since the summer when manager Ryan Lowe openly stated that he wanted two more signings before the summer window shut, although they did not arrive.

Lowe was able to make six signings in the summer but amongst them was not a right wing back, and another striker was also needed.

PNE were able to bring in Troy Parrott on loan from Tottenham Hotspur but with the departures of Scott Sinclair and Cameron Archer – as the latter’s loan finished – it left North End down a man compared to last season.

The thinning of the squad is something that Lowe has been keen on doing, when he arrived at the club he labelled the squad imbalanced and felt there were too many players on the books, and to the point where some were not involved in the matchday squad and were therefore unnecessary.

He has succeeded in reducing numbers but does still require two more.

Goals have been the biggest problem for PNE this season, going a long stretch at the start of the campaign of not scoring, but keeping the opposition out. The defence this season has been exceptional but they could certainly do with a hand alleviating some of the pressure by having a bit more of a buffer.

Ched Evans and Emil Riis lead the way for goals with five, coming across a combined 40 games. It is not enough for North End to be a serious contender in the play-off places and is in part why the jury is still out.

A different option on the right is also needed. There are few fair criticisms that can go the way of Brad Potts given that he is an attacking midfielder turned wing back for the sake of the team but his crossing and attacking output is in fact his downfall. His work rate and defensive diligence are excellent but it is in the final third he is found lacking, where a different option and more forward-thinking players could shine.