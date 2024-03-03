"It felt like a fair result by the end": Tim Mercer's PNE fans' panel verdict

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

By strange, I mean I cannot remember seeing two teams with such differing styles of play effectively cancel each other out.

Normally, such a difference leads to something happening in terms of an advantage and subsequent goals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In all honesty, it felt like a fair result by the end and probably one that favoured Hull City as it maintained their sixth position in the Championship table.

Liam Millar tried to break the deadlock for Preston North End against Hull City (photo: Dave Howarth/CameraSport)

Preston started brightly, using a high press to counteract Hull’s insistence on playing out from the back.

It seemed only a matter of time before a mistake would be made and lead to a goal.

However, despite numerous interceptions in and around the 18-yard area, North End failed to find a way through the densely-packed bodies surrounding the Tigers’ keeper.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the other hand, when the visitors did break free, they attacked with blistering skill and pace down the wings but suffered from not really having any out-and-out striker in their line-up.

Another notable oddity occurred whenever they lost possession from an attacking position

All 10 outfield players would immediately get behind the ball in a tight and narrow rectangle across the pitch that seemed to stifle our counter-attack.

Despite the lack of goals, both sides did create some opportunities with the most notable being one similar strike and subsequent good save apiece.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This happened in the first half for Hull and towards the end of the game for the Lilywhites, as Liam Millar did his now familiar cutback before unleashing a shot in the same manner that brought him a goal in the home win over Leeds United.

On this occasion, however, it was not to be along with a blatant penalty claim dismissed by the referee following Will Keane’s attempt to latch onto a rebound from an Emil Riis strike.

He was clearly held back by his shirt and thereby prevented from reaching the ball and a probable goal that would have followed, to the astonishment of everyone in the stadium.