"It felt like a fair result by the end": Tim Mercer's PNE fans' panel verdict
By strange, I mean I cannot remember seeing two teams with such differing styles of play effectively cancel each other out.
Normally, such a difference leads to something happening in terms of an advantage and subsequent goals.
In all honesty, it felt like a fair result by the end and probably one that favoured Hull City as it maintained their sixth position in the Championship table.
Preston started brightly, using a high press to counteract Hull’s insistence on playing out from the back.
It seemed only a matter of time before a mistake would be made and lead to a goal.
However, despite numerous interceptions in and around the 18-yard area, North End failed to find a way through the densely-packed bodies surrounding the Tigers’ keeper.
On the other hand, when the visitors did break free, they attacked with blistering skill and pace down the wings but suffered from not really having any out-and-out striker in their line-up.
Another notable oddity occurred whenever they lost possession from an attacking position
All 10 outfield players would immediately get behind the ball in a tight and narrow rectangle across the pitch that seemed to stifle our counter-attack.
Despite the lack of goals, both sides did create some opportunities with the most notable being one similar strike and subsequent good save apiece.
This happened in the first half for Hull and towards the end of the game for the Lilywhites, as Liam Millar did his now familiar cutback before unleashing a shot in the same manner that brought him a goal in the home win over Leeds United.
On this occasion, however, it was not to be along with a blatant penalty claim dismissed by the referee following Will Keane’s attempt to latch onto a rebound from an Emil Riis strike.
He was clearly held back by his shirt and thereby prevented from reaching the ball and a probable goal that would have followed, to the astonishment of everyone in the stadium.
Dismissed it was and the game ended in the disappointment of not overtaking our rivals to sit in that last play-off place.