It could be one in and two out for Preston North End as a contract could be cancelled

David Cornell is nearing a Deepdale move on a free transfer after leaving Peterborough United.

The 31-year-old would come in as a backup to fellow new signing Freddie Woodman, who arrived on Tuesday.

Cornell played 32 times for Peterborough last season as the Posh were relegated from the Championship and did not feature in either game against the Lilywhites. The Championship experience will be important for North End as they will know they have someone used to this level to push Woodman for his place.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Tom Bayliss in action against Wigan Athletic during pre-season.

PNE were also linked with a move for Derby County midfielder Ravel Morrison, who is also available for nothing, but that is understood to be wide of the mark.

Ryan Lowe has good depth and quality in his midfield area and the Jamaican is not needed in that department.

When it comes to outgoings, there are two players in particular attracting attention. When North End announced their retained list in May they said they would listen to offers for Josh Harrop, Matthew Olosunde and Tom Bayliss.

Bayliss was linked with a move to Shrewsbury Town this week, but there is no deal in place with the League One club.

Preston North End's Matthew Olosunde during a game against Swansea City.

North End are working with the 23-year-old to cancel his contract, which would then free the midfielder up to find his own club.

It would be a disappointing end to the former Coventry City man’s time at North End, having signed in 2019 from the Sky Blues.

He was seen as a young talent that could grow and potentially take over from Paul Gallagher who was getting older but he has made just 21 appearances in three seasons.

He spent last season on loan at Wigan Athletic, though he could not break into the first XI much, as the Latics won the League One title, but still played 17 times.

Former Peterborough United 'keeper David Cornell.