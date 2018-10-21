Is Preston North End v Brentford on TV? Here's how PNE fans can watch Wednesday night’s Championship clash

Going to Wednesday’s match? If not, then as you may already know you can watch Preston North End v Brentford live on TV.

Sky Sports subscribers can watch every midweek Championship fixture which are being broadcast via the red button or mobile app in a new addition this season.

How you can watch PNE v Brentford

West Bromwich Albion against Derby County has been selected for exclusive coverage but North End will be live in full and with exclusive commentary on Wednesday.

All you have to do is press the red button or log in into Sky's mobile app to view the game.

Fans unable to access Sky Sports can watch midweek matches via PNE’s iFollow service, the new streaming service the Football League has launched following the deal between Sky and the EFL in the UK.

As per the EFL website: "EFL Clubs will be able to live-stream in the UK and Ireland any league match via their respective iFollow (or equivalent) service that takes place outside the blocked hours of 14.45-17.15 on Saturday afternoons and that is not broadcast live on Sky Sports. Fixtures taking place on Bank Holidays or Easter will be unavailable for streaming."

The fixtures on the red button are not deemed as live on Sky Sports so fans will be able to purchase the Brentford game for £10 via the club's official website.