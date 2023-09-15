Alan Browne up against Kylian Mbappe

Preston North End captain Alan Browne admits he was ‘quite fearful’ heading into his battle against Kylian Mbappe last week.

The Irishman went up against the France star in the Republic’s Euro 2024 qualifying clash last Thursday. It was then on to facing the Netherlands, which saw Browne lock horns with Barcelona midfielder Frenkie de Jong. Stephen Kenny’s men were defeated on both occasions and their hopes of qualifying for next year’s major tournaments are now extremely thin.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Browne, though, equipped himself admirably across the two matches - going toe-to-toe with world class individuals. He was asked to play at right wing-back against France; a position he has been used in sporadically at club level. The 28-year-old was expecting to line up against Mbappe, though his preparation didn’t do too much for pre-match nerves.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It was two tough games," said Browne. "Obviously, going into the France one I had watched a lot of Mbappe's clips. I was pretty sure I was going to be playing there. I was quite fearful actually, going into it. He is probably the best in the world; definitely one of the best. His pace is frightening, so I just didn't want to expose myself against him.

“It's obviously better in a back five, when you've got a bit of protection, but it was a tough game. He and Hernandez had us pinned in down the right side for large parts of the game, so it was tough physically and mentally because you've got to just stay switched on for the whole game. If you switch off for a second, he makes that dart in behind. He is really clever with his movements, so yeah it was tough.