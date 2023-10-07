Ipswich Town's Kayden Jackson celebrates

Preston North End’s week on the road always had the potential to be gruelling and after succumbing to the quality of Leicester City in midweek, Ipswich Town were next up. The Lilywhites would soon find out what all the hype is about. This was a high octane, end-to-end encounter between second and third in the Championship; one in which PNE competed and stayed in, but never looked likely to edge. Ipswich, by the end of it all, had simply been too strong for Ryan Lowe’s men in all departments.

North End’s boss made four changes to his team for the second match in a row, with club captain Alan Browne back in the side after missing out all together four days prior, through illness. Mads Frokjaer, Ryan Ledson and Will Keane also came into the team, with Ben Whiteman, Duane Holmes and Liam Millar dropping to the bench - while Ali McCann was absent from the squad. The Tractor Boys posed a significant challenge tactically, so PNE’s plan was going to have to be spot on and carried out to a tee by the men in yellow.

North End were going to need a huge defensive performance against a free-scoring Town. Preston went man-for-man with a front two of Milutin Osmajic and Keane - partnering each other for the first time since their respective summer arrival’s. With the home support on top of the pitch and Portman Road alive - fuelled by belief - North End looked to eliminate risk in the opening exchanges and get the ball forward quickly. PNE could’ve certainly done to show more composure and care in possession, though.

Lowe’s team showed a reslience and organisation in the first eight games of the season, but here Ipswich were rampant as soon as Conor Chaplin finished off a smart corner routine in devasatating fashion. The hosts had been kept quiet up until the forward’s 18th’ minute opener, but Preston were well and truly caught off guard by a slick, set piece move they should’ve been ready to stop. Pegged back, North End went in pursuit of an equaliser and found one within 10 minutes - Mads Frokjaer keeping a calm head to slot home from close range, after the ball dropped kindly for him.

At that point, Preston’s manager must’ve wanted to see one thing: his team manage the game for the remaining 17 minutes of the half and head in, at worst, level at the interval. Ipswich are a relentless blue machine, though - one which does not stop coming at you for a second and with goals throughout the team. Brandon Williams was given the freedom of Portman Road to fly forward 40 yards and drill home off the inside of the post, after picking Robbie Brady’s pocket. You don’t get a second on the ball in this place.

PNE’s defence was breached again before the whistle - Nathan Broadhead tapping home from a yard out after Ipswich won both headers at both posts, to tee up a chance which the forward simply could not miss. Lowe rung the changes at half-time with Browne, Osmajic and Brady replaced by Whiteman, Holmes and Millar - the three available players who were dropped for the clash. Preston had a mountain to climb but Whiteman wasted no time in making an impact. Having steadied PNE’s passing game immediately, the number four placed home from the edge of the box to restore hope.

An improved period followed as the raucous, passionate home support endured some nervy moments; North End looking to get themselves on level terms once more. For all of the play in Ipswich’s half, mind, the visitors never carved out the glorious chance they were looking for - and McKenna’s men always had the chance to hit on the break with the sheer pace and power within their ranks. Whiteman’s finish never felt like being the final strike and 12 minutes from time, Ipswich’s two substitutes combined to kill the contest - Omari Hutchinson laying it on a plate for Kayden Jackson. PNE head into the international break third in the table, but needing to reset, regroup and get back to basics when they return.