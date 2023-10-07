Ipswich Town v Preston North End injury news as four out and four doubts

Preston North End have some defensive personnel missing. (Image: CameraSport - Andrew Kearns)

Preston North End team news

Earlier in the week, both Alan Browne and Jordan Storey had been dealing with illness. Browne was described as 'up all night' on Monday, and Storey had a similar problem. Both could return this weekend, but there might be special arrangements such as the pair being driven up separately or together and then split apart. Both players first and foremost need to be 'okay' and will perhaps need a days training to really be in contention.

Left-back Andrew Hughes was another that missed out against Leicester City. He had a 'tight calf' and the club are awaiting the results of his scan to assess the injury. Emil Riis could return at the end of October, as he recovers from the anterior cruciate ligament injury suffered in January. He has begun light training, and trained with his teammates but is still a few weeks off at least.

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ched Evans is returning from a 'serious medical condition' which was reported in April and he required surgery. He underwent a scan on Friday, and will see a specialist on Monday to see if he is able to return after the international break. Calvin Ramsay returned to Liverpool to rehabilitate after a reccurence of a knee injury. He is yet to make his competitive debut for Preston, but is towards the back stage of his rehab.

Out: Calvin Ramsay, Ched Evans and Emil Riis. Doubtful: Alan Browne, Andrew Hughes and Jordan Storey.

Ipswich Town team news

Wales midfielder Lee Evans suffered an injury against Huddersfield Town last weekend - and as a result has had to undergo surgery. The 29-year-old had been playing through the pain barrier in recent months, but now his medial collateral ligament injury requires treatment. Nathan Broadhead was an unused substitute in midweek after missing last weekend's match. He has a 'little issue' with his thigh and did not feature in the win.

Cameron Burgess could come back in to the reckoning, after being left out because of a tactical change. George Edmundson replaced him and he was brought in to deal with the specific threat of Liam Delap. Axel Tuanzebe is yet to make his debut for Ipswich after joining in September. He was due to come into consideration for matches this week, but was not in the squad against Hull.