International call-up for Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson

The 28-year-old midfielder is joining up with Jamaica for their World Cup qualifier against Panama in Kingston on Sunday night.

Johnson spent July playing for Jamaica in the Gold Cup which was held in the United States.

They got out of the group stage with two wins out of three but were beaten by the USA 1-0 in the quarter-finals.

Daniel Johnson in action for Jamaica at the Gold Cup (photo: Getty Images)

The Gold Cup meant Johnson missed North End’s pre-season but the tournament saw him get his match fitness.

He was a 70th-minute sub in PNE’s opening game of the season against Hull City and has started every match since, including the two Carabao Cup ties with Mansfield Town and Morecambe.

Johnson has been more effective when used higher up the pitch as the No.10 behind the strikers.

In last Saturday’s 3-1 win over Swansea City, he triggered the high press against the Welsh side’s defence who attempted to play out from the back.

It was his left-foot cross which was flicked on by Sean Maguire for Emil Riis’ goal just before the interval.

With just one game to play at the weekend, Johnson will be back in time for North End’s next Championship game against Bristol City at Ashton Gate on September 11.

Johnson’s team-mate Sepp van den Berg is another who is on international duty in the coming days.

The on-loan Liverpool defender is in Holland’s Under-21s squad to face Moldova on September 7.

That is a qualifier for the 2023 Under-21s Euros.

Van den Berg will be back in plenty of time for the Bristol City game.

A third North End player who has joined up with his country is first-year scholar Josh Seary.

The right-back is with the Republic of Ireland Under-19s at a training camp being held at Loughborough University.

It will include two games played behind closed doors as Under-19s coach Tom Mohan runs the rule over players based in England and playing in the League of Ireland.

Seary spent pre-season with the North End first-team squad and continues to train with them.