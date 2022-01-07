In Numbers: Preston North End are overdue another FA Cup run

The Lilywhites’ record in the competition has hardly pulled up any trees over the last few years.

Reaching the fifth round and playing Manchester United in February 2015 remains their best run for many a season, PNE beating Havant and Waterlooville, Shrewsbury, Norwich and Sheffield United on the way to playing the Red Devils.

North End have exited at the third-round stage for the last three seasons, losing to Wycombe, Norwich and Doncaster.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

PNE reached the fifth round in 2015 and faced Manchester United

Last year’s 4-1 defeat to Wycombe was particularly grim, PNE 2-0 down inside nine minutes and trailing 3-0 by the 25th minute.

They reached the fourth round in January 2018, winning 5-1 at Wycombe before bowing out to Billy Sharp’s penalty at Sheffield United.

In the 2016/17 campaign they hosted Arsenal at Deepdale in the third round and ran them close, losing 2-1. Callum Robinson gave them an early lead but the Gunners fought back with their winner coming in the 90th minute.

The season before, North End were beaten 2-0 in the third round at Peterborough – Posh at the time managed by Graham Westley.

In 2013/14, PNE beat Barnet, Wycombe and Ipswich to reach the fourth round as a League One club.

They faced Nottingham Forest, who were in the Championship and had Billy Davies in charge.