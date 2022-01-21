In numbers: Landmarks for Preston North End duo

The pair reached the milestone in the 2-2 draw against Sheffield United at Deepdale.

Iversen marked it with a couple of good saves, while for Whiteman the contest came against one of his former clubs. It was the Blades who picked him up as a teenager after he had been released by Manchester United.

The duo made their PNE debuts in the same game last January, the 2-0 defeat at Bristol City.

Daniel Iversen has featured in every Championship game since his debut

Iversen has featured in every Championship game since then, starting all but the opening-day-of-the-season clash with Hull City.

That day he was named on the bench having just arrived for his second loan spell from Leicester.

Declan Rudd started but had to come off early due to concussion protocol after getting a bang on the head.

Iversen has played in just one cup tie during his time with North End, against Mansfield in the Carabao Cup last August.

Ben Whiteman battles with Sheffield United's Iliman Ndiaye

The vast majority of Whiteman’s appearances have been starts and he has a key figure in how Ryan Lowe wants Preston to play.

Lowe has played him in the holding midfield role in front of the back three.

Another player to reach an appearance landmark of late is Scott Sinclair.

His 500th career game was last Saturday’s 1-1 draw with Birmingham.