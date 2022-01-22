IN FOCUS: Swansea City v Preston North End
Ryan Lowe takes his PNE side to South Wales on Saturday to face Swansea City (kick-off 3pm).
Here’s the lowdown on the opposition’s boss and the man in the middle.
THE GAFFER: Russell Martin
The 36-year-old landed the Swansea City head coach post just six days before the start of the season.
The Welsh club had been attracted by the job Martin had done at MK Dons since November 2019.
That was the former Scotland international’s first experience in management.
As a player, Martin started his career at Wycombe and then moved to Peterborough.
In 2009, he signed for Norwich and went on to make nearly 300 league appearances.
A loan at Rangers followed before he went to MK Dons.
THE REF: Joshua Smith
The Stamford-based referee will be in charge of Preston North End’s clash with Swansea at the Liberty Stadium on Saturday.
It will be the third time Mr Smith has refereed a PNE game this season.
He was in the middle for the 2-1 defeat at Reading in August and the 0-0 draw with Derby County at Deepdale.
He has handled 26 games this season, a number of them in the Championship.
Mr Smith has shown 98 yellow cards and three red.