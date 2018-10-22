"I read social media, I know what’s being said": Preston North End striker Louis Moult relishing silencing his doubters

Preston North End striker Louis Moult says he is relishing proving his doubters wrong.

READ MORE: All the headlines from Alex Neil's press conference ahead of Preston North End hosting Brentford

Louis Moult scores Preston's late equaliser at Hull

The front man has come off the bench in last two away games to score, his 93rd-minute strike at Hull on Saturday sealing a late point for the Lilywhites in the 1-1 draw at the KCOM Stadium.

The 26-year-old has been in and out of the side since his January move from Motherwell and says he knows he has plenty of fans to win over.

That however, is something he is thriving on.

“From a personal perspective I’m just trying to prove everyone wrong,” said Moult, who was also on target in the 3-3 draw at Aston Villa.

“I know I’ve got doubters, I’m not oblivious to that.

“I read social media, I know what’s being said.

“I’m not a man to shy away from things people say.

“Everyone’s got an opinion, they are entitled to that opinion.

“I’ve had it throughout my career, it spurs me on and I believe the hard work I put in each day will help that.

“I believe people are starting to see what type of player I am.”