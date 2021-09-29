'I don't think we deserved more than a point' - Daniel Iversen on Preston North End's draw with Stoke City

The Lilywhites came from behind to secure a point against Stoke City, after Nick Powell had given the visitors the lead.

Ben Whiteman scored a free kick to level the game, beding his effort over the wall and into the back of the net from aorund 25 yards out.

It meant that North End registered their fifth draw in a row in the Championship, the first time in 16 years as the Lilywhites drew all of their games in October 2005.

PNE's players celebrate Ben Whiteman's equaliser.

Whiteman's free kick was his second goal of the season and his 'keeper had a great view of the set piece.

The on loan Dane however didn't feel Frankie McAvoy's men deserved any more than the point they took from the game.

He said: "It was a great free kick, I had a really good view of it. He's practiced it in training so we know he's got a good right foot, it doesn't surprise me.

"I don't think we deserved more than a point, so we'll take the point.

"In other matches I think we've deserved more but that is football sometimes.

"We have to take a draw when we cannot win. It was alright."

Iversen was in inspired form on the night, thwarting multiple clear cut attempts on his goal to keep PNE in the game.

Despite the plaudits, the 24-year-old is not getting carried away with his performance or his individual moments in the contest.

He said: "It is what it is - it's what a goalkeeper has to do, keep the ball out of the net.

"That's what I try to do. We didn't really have the same amount of chances created like we have had in the last games so we'll take the point.

"If I can help the team by what I do then I'm happy but if the strikers score I'm happier because we can win. That is football.

"We've got games all the time, which is what we enjoy. It is tough for the boys but we enjoy it.

"We have got QPR and then after that we have the international break and some time to rest.

"If we got three points from QPR, then we'll be happy going into the break."