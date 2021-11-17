'I definitely will be in the team' - Joe Rodwell-Grant on his belief and desire to make it at Preston North End

The 19-year-old holds a belief that he will succeed at Deepdale and feels that if he did not believe it, then it would not happen.

Rodwell-Grant has made two appearances for the Lilywhites so far this season, against Mansfield and Swansea, both times from the bench.

He scored from the spot and set another up in PNE reserves’ Central League Cup win over Fleetwood earlier this week and has been gaining sharpness whilst out on loan at Bamber Bridge.

Joe Rodwell-Grant celebrates scoring for PNE in a pre-season friendly at Wigan.

There is one overwhelming target in the mind of the young striker, however, which will resonate with all PNE fans – a goal at the Town End.

He told the Lancashire Post: “It’s a work in progress, I’m still young and I’m not the finished article yet.

“When I am, I definitely will be in the team. I’ve got to think like that because if I don’t it’s not going to happen.

“I’ve always got that belief that I will be in the team, it’s just progressing and getting better each day.

“Getting into the team is a bit far away I feel, but Ben Davies when he was here went out on loads of loans when he was younger – that could be the same for me.

“But I believe it will happen.

“This year I’ve come on leaps and bounds but it’s just a start, I’ve got loads more to give. I started the season off doing well then kind of hit a little bit of a dip but I’m young and I’ve got time.

“I’m going to work as hard as I can to be in Preston’s team – it’s the club I love and the club I support.

“I still have the goal at the Town End in mind, very much so – I believe it will happen as well.”

Rodwell-Grant is a part of a high-flying Brig team as Jamie Milligan’s side look to secure promotion from the NPL Premier Division.

He has featured more from the bench so far but his focus is on improving and coming back to North End better for the experience.

He said: “It’s going well, Bamber Bridge are fourth in the league now.

“It’s good to have the lads there pushing for promotion. I’m sure I can help do that with the games coming up.

“You feel more like you’re playing your part, when I was getting involved with Preston early on in the season I didn’t feel like I was an integral part of the team."