For the first time since being appointed PNE manager, Lowe went away from his usual three at the back to play 4-3-3 against Boro.

Despite going a goal behind North End won 2-1 at Deepdale, Jordan Storey heading in a winner in second half stoppage time.

Lowe offered an apology to his skipper, having previously been so adamant he would not change formation.

Preston North End's manager Ryan Lowe.

He said: “I apologised to Alan Browne, I broke a promise to him. I said I'd never change change formation I'd just change personnel, that was at Fulham away last year.

"He's just laughed and said 'yeah you did break a promise!'

"I'm not gullible enough to think that I can keep playing 3-5-2. Other teams are doing their homework on you now, they're stopping our 8s and stopping wing backs getting high, they're pushing us back.

"I just felt let's go at it, what's the worst that could happen? A lot of our lads have played that formation before and it let us get another body up the pitch which we wanted to do.

"You always need to have something up your sleeve.”

Although it is a rarity for Lowe to have switched things up, it could continue.

As PNE look to put a run of form together Lowe is open to whatever is successful.

He said: “I had a few sleepless nights on it. I watched loads of football in 4-3-3. I've played 4-4-2 before and 4-2-3-1 before in my early career. Mike Marsh (assistant manager) played 4-3-3 with Swansea and I was picking his brains about how we were going to do it and what we were going to do.

"I felt we could have a go because you still have three midfielders in there and you'd have three at the top end of the pitch. With a back four it changes a little bit but I'm open to different solutions.