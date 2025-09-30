Starting XIs confirmed for Hull City vs Preston as Harrison Armstrong makes full debut
Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has made four changes against Hull City this evening.
Pol Valentin misses out through injury while Andrew Hughes serves a one-game suspension after picking up his fifth booking. Lewis Dobbin and Ali McCann drop to the bench.
Liam Lindsay, Andrija Vukcevic, Harrison Armstrong and Michael Smith come into the side, with the Everton loan man making his full debut for PNE. It’s one change for the Tigers with Kasey Palmer in for Joe Gelhardt - who is a substitute.
PNE starting XI: Iversen; Storey, Lindsay, Gibson, Small, Whiteman (c), Armstrong, Vukcevic, Devine, Smith, Osmajic. PNE subs: Walton, Offiah, McCann, Thordarson, Carroll, Frokjaer, Dobbin, Jebbison, Gryba.
Hull City starting XI: Pandur; Coyle (c), Egan, Hughes, Drameh, Hadziahmetovic, Lundstram, Giles, Palmer, Joseph, McBurnie. Hull City subs: Phillips, Ajayi, Fawemo, Gyabi, Slater, Akintola, Destan, Millar, Gelhardt.